Importance of Raiders' Sam Webb Training Camp Performance
Next season, one of the biggest things for the Las Vegas Raiders will be their defense. The Raiders defense was the best unit on their team last season. Heading into the 2025 season, the Raiders must use the momentum they had on defense last season into the new season.
The Silver and Black had a lot of moving parts during the offseason on the defensive side, so getting the right players in place will be critical for the team to have a successful defense next season.
The biggest move for the Raiders on the defensive side of the ball was not any player they got, but the fact that they were able to bring back defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Graham has led the Raiders' defense over the last few seasons. And in every season he has been in Las Vegas, the Raiders defense has gotten better. Next season, Graham wants to take the Raiders to another level.
One of the things that Graham does well with the defense is having every player ready to play when their number is called. Last season, we saw a lot of that because of the injuries that the Raiders went through. He has the young and the veterans playing well. Graham will have the defense ready to roll next season and make sure they are successful when they hit the field.
One player that the Raiders are expecting to take a big step up is cornerback Sam Webb. Webb has been in the league for some time now, but has gotten to the point where he is an every-week starting player. Webb has been on the Raiders' practice squad for most of his career, but has gotten chances here and there. There have been flashes of what he can do at the cornerback position.
Heading into training camp later this month for both the Raiders and Webb, it is going to be important to fill in another starting cornerback role on defense. Webb right now seems like the man who will get that chance heading into camp. But he is going to have to have a good training camp to keep a spot on the Raiders' defense.
Webb is a good player, but he has to be more consistent. Having a coach like Graham and a head coach like Pete Carroll will give him more confidence and better his chances to start for the Raiders next season.
