This Raiders Unit Continues to Focus on the Details
The Las Vegas Raiders are doing all they can to prepare for the upcoming season. Their preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks was a glimpse of what to expect this upcoming season, but Las Vegas hopes to be lightyears ahead of where they are now when the regular season starts.
Following training camp this month, Raiders' veteran offensive guard Dylan Parham explained how things are coming along with the offensive line. The unit has a lot on its plate, as the Raiders' offense installs a new offensive scheme under Chip Kelly.
"I want to start off with the offensive line. I feel like it's coming together. I mean, each year it's going to be different. So, it's been moving parts. It's like that every year. And so, we got a new center, we got a lot of young guys that we're trying to get together and get ready to go," Parham said.
"And so that's the biggest thing. I think this is an important part, obviously, within camp. The more reps we can get as an offensive line, that helps bring the unity together."
Although Carroll marks the third head coach Parham has had since the Raiders drafted him in 2022, the fourth-year offensive lineman has enjoyed his time under the Raiders' new coaching staff. Parham will be an integral part of the Raiders' offensive line once again.
"And then you said specifically for me, as my position? I'm enjoying it, man. So, I did a little bit of everything, and it's been like that since college. I've done left guard for two years in college and then moved to right tackle, right guard, and then my first year in the NFL, I played all three positions just in that first year," Parham said.
"And so, I mean, I've been doing everything, and I think with me progressing from last year, understanding what it feels like to do this and be successful at that and then transition to the left side, it's been very helpful."
Parham's Guidance
Las Vegas must continue working on its offensive line. While things are coming together along the unit, it is evident they still need improvement in ways that can only happen from additional practice.
Between the remaining training camp practices they have and their joint practice and preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas will have ample opportunity to make strides before Week 1 rolls around.
The Raiders' ability to iron out the kinks on their offensive line and do so sooner, rather than later, will play a significant role in how the Raiders start the season off. Luckily, the Raiders still have nearly a month left before they hit the road to face the New England Patriots.
