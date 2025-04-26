Social Media Reacts to the Raiders' Tonka Hemingway Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Tonka Hemingway out of South Carolina, addressing their need to get younger on the defensive line.
Social media had plenty to say about the pick, and Hemingway's unique name garnered plenty of attention.
"Defensive lineman named Tonka Hemingway. Guaranteed Pro Bowler. Possibly headed to Canton," wrote one fan.
"Tonka Hemingway is an elite name. That's someone you draft first round on name alone," wrote another.
The Shrine Bowl's Eric Galko wrote, "Raiders landed an outstanding interior penetrator in IDL Tonka Hemingway. Twitchy, explosive interior defensive lineman who showed at [the Shrine Bowl] that he can win from multiple alignments. He posted testing in the 88th or better percentile in Vert/Broad jumps and both shuttle drills at the NFL Combine (per RAS/) Hemingway should help the Raiders generate more interior penetration as a rookie, with upside for more."
Another wrote, "Round 4 - 135 overall - Las Vegas Raiders Tonka Hemingway 287 on my board. Undersized interior D lineman that plays with good strength and effort but not much power. He gets bullied far too often for my liking as shown by the ranking."
Our Hondo Carpenter posed the question to Raider Nation, and they responded.
"He is about to be 24 and wasn’t great in the run, also kinda light for a DT. Question is does he have further growth potential," one fan replied.
Another wrote, "With the Dline being the strength of the team I believe he’s a great addition. Can cycle him in and maybe make on hell of an edge rusher for them. Freakish athlete."
Scouting repot from NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
"“Tweener” type with good athletic ability but limitations on how he can be played. The former defensive end displayed enough quickness and lateral movement to flash for the South Carolina defense. Hemingway will need to align as a 4i (inside shoulder of OT) or five-technique as he simply doesn’t have the strength to leverage his gaps as a run defender inside. His best bet might be to drop weight and rebrand as a 4-3 base defensive end with sub-package rush potential inside."
