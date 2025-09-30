What Kolton Miller's Injury Means For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders received news they did not want to hear on Tuesday. The Silver and Black found out the extent of their veteran leaders injury. Left tackle Kolton Miller's injury is worse than what they expected. It is something that the Raiders thought was going to keep him out for a short period of time, but now they have found out it will be more games than just a few.
"Raiders OT Kolton Miller received bad news on his ankle following further testing. It’s a high-ankle sprain and a hairline fracture, rather than just a sprain," said NFL Insider Ian Rapoport on X/Twitter.
"The MRI revealed the sprain, a CT scan revealed the fracture. He’s headed for Injured Reserve."
Kolton Miller Injury Update
The team lost veteran left tackle and one of the best in the NFL, Kolton Miller. Miller went down late in the fourth quarter in the most critical drive of the game. It was not a good sight to see for the Raiders because Miller is their best offensive lineman and he is the leader of the group. Miller is the heart of the Raiders' offense and offensive line. It was something that was going to be concerning for this team moving forward.
This was tough news for the Raiders and the team, as they have been struggling with the offensive line to start the season. Miller has been the one consistent thing about this team as well. He has been the player they could count on for a long time, and now they are likely going to be without him for a while.
Now the Raiders will look to fill in the gap at the most important position on the offensive line. Swing tackle Stone Forsythe replaced Miller when he went down last Sunday. It will likely be Forsythe starting heading forward at the left tackle position.
The Silver and Black also have rookie Charles Grant, whom they drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Grant was a big pick for the Raiders and was seen as a top offensive tackle in the draft.
The Raiders will be on the road in Week 5 in Indianapolis facing the Colts. And the road for this team and the offensive line just got harder.
