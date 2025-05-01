Will Raiders Start Season vs. Super Bowl Champions?
The Las Vegas Raiders are ready for a fresh start after making sweeping changes over the offseason. With the NFL Draft in the rearview, all eyes are on the schedule release that will happen soon.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY analyzed the best opponents for the Philadelphia Eagles' home opener. He ranked the Raiders as the worst matchup for the Eagles to open their season.
"It's wild to think about how much has transpired for these two franchises since they last faced off in October 2021, when Derek Carr went 31-of-34 to nearly set the NFL's single-game completion record en route a 33-22 win in interim coach Rich Bisaccia's second game after Jon Gruden's resignation, Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
Middlehurst-Schwartz noted that it is a possibility the Raiders could be the Eagles' first game of the season. However, unspoken technicalities could heighten the chances that the Raiders travel to Philadelphia to open the season.
Middlehurst-Schwartz explained that the "Eagles host just eight home games, and the league has typically resisted putting divisional games in this window save for 2019, when it celebrated its 100th season by training the spotlight on the historic rivalry between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. And while there are some intriguing options, the eventual Super Bowl 59 rematch won't be a consideration given that it's set to take place at the Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium."
With the Eagles only having eight home games and divisional opponents unlikely to be slated for the Eagles' home opener, and the Chiefs unlikely to be named their Week 1 opponent, four of the Eagles' eight home opponents have been eliminated as possibilities.
Thus, the Raiders essentially have a 25 percent chance of starting their season in Philadelphia. Still, Middlehurst-Schwartz believes it is still unlikely that the Raiders are chosen to be the Eagles' Week 1 opponent.
"The Silver and Black have plenty of new pieces in place, including coach Pete Carroll, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and quarterback Geno Smith. But other than first-round running back Ashton Jeanty, they're all recycled entities. The Eagles are unlikely to occupy many 1 p.m. slots on Sundays this season, but this looks like one of the few matchups bound to be shunted to the side," Middlehurst-Schwartz said.
The Raiders should be a much more exciting team to watch this season. It is also worth noting that NFL schedule makers often take into account turnout. If they were to match the Raiders against the Eagles on another Sunday, it could have a significantly lower turnout than if they did Week 1.
With home games against the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles' home matchup against the Raiders could see their lowest turnout of any game next season, especially if the Raiders struggle.
The best way to that does not happen, is slate the Raiders the first game of the season, as the Eagles should have no problem whatsoever filling their stands for the other games.
Send us a follow on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please visit and like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.