The Harsh Truth About Raiders’ Smith
Nine interceptions in five games to six passing touchdowns. Multiple sacks in almost every game played this season. A QBR rating of 38.6 for the season, it's safe to say that Geno Smith isn't the player the Las Vegas Raiders thought he was when they traded for him.
The only quarterback who has the argument that's played worse than Smith this season is Jake Browning of the Cincinnati Bengals, who's only getting playing time because Joe Burrow is out. The Raiders willingly field out Smith every week despite his less-than-ideal play.
Week 5 Overreactions
Jeff Kerr is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and after the ridiculousness that was week five, he compiled a list of knee-jerk reactions and identified if they were overreactions or reality. He believes that Smith will be benched at one point this season, and that it isn't an overreaction to say so.
"Smith was supposed to be a good trade for the Raiders, who picked up a veteran quarterback who could be a bridge signal-caller for a year or two as Pete Carroll looked to establish an identity in Las Vegas", said Kerr.
Smith was never meant to be the long-term solution for the Raiders' quarterback dilemma moving forward. However, he was meant to elevate this team's floor and be a veteran play-caller who could give them some stability at a position they hadn't had consistency in for a long time.
And yet, the Raiders had a better record and were overall better last year to start off the 2024 season with Gardner Minshew as their quarterback. Smith is actively hurting the Raiders, and they insist on keeping him as their starter when they so obviously need a change to bring back some life into this team.
"Here's the issue -- Smith has been atrocious. Smith threw two interceptions and had a 63.8 passer rating in the Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Colts, which is essentially par for the course this season".
This game against the Colts in week five should be the last time Smith is the starting quarterback for the Raiders. Their season is done, and they have little to no hope of a playoff berth. Why continue to play him and not give someone else a chance? Not being able to score an offensive touchdown with Ashton Jeanty, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker on your team is unacceptable for a starting quarterback in the NFL.
"He has six touchdowns to nine interceptions and a 75.6 passer rating through five games, ranking 27th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks in passer rating and first in interceptions (by three over Joe Flacco, who was benched)".
The Cleveland Browns, who have the same record as the Raiders, knew that keeping Joe Flacco around did nothing for them, so they did what any smart team would do and bench him. They have two young quarterbacks waiting in the wings for them, so one can argue they had more incentive to bench him as opposed to the Raiders and Smith.
Spread the Wealth
I would agree with that sentiment, after all, they extended Smith and gave him a fat contract, if it wasn't for the fact that the Raiders traded for Kenny Pickett. Pickett has starting experience, and all the upside they need is that he's younger than Smith and hasn't thrown nearly double-digit interceptions in the first five weeks.
It doesn't even have to be Pickett if they don't believe in him as their full-time starter. Once Aidan O'Connell comes back, he can reprise his starting quarterback role for the Raiders. Even sixth-round rookie quarterback Cam Miller would give Raider Nation more excitement than having to watch Smith be their starting quarterback for another game.
No matter what Tom Brady or Pete Carroll saw in Smith, it's clear that they were wrong, and it's time for them to own up to their mistakes. With what he's shown on tape so far, it's clear that Smith is more suited for a backup role than he is starting, and with Brock Bowers being out for the next couple of weeks, they need a player who can do something, anything, with this offense.
