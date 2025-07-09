Terry Bradshaw Critical of Raiders' Tom Brady
When Tom Brady decided that he was done playing in the NFL, everyone knew that football was far from over for him and that his retirement was only an evolution in his football story. Since saying goodbye, Brady has become a minority owner of the Raiders as well as the highest-paid commentator in North American sports.
Brady, who covered Super Bowl LIX, following in the footsteps of many of his future Hall of Fame brethren, is being paid $375 million over the course of ten years, something fellow Fox Sports co-worker Terry Bradshaw spoke about during an appearance on To The Point — Home Services Podcast.
“You know how much money they made?" Bradshaw said. "God. More money than plumbers, I can assure you that. $28 million. And I guarantee you, if I go in there and ask for a raise, ‘Well, we don’t have any…we’re running a little tight.’ Well, you just paid Tom Brady $37 million a year. I’ll take it. I did some bad deals, that’s what it was.”
Bradshaw is right, Brady's salary is more money than an average plumber pulls in annually but to be fair, plumbers make bank, especially in the right circumstances.
And it that same line of thought, it's those same circumstances that lead to the reason Brady makes way more money than Bradshaw despite Bradshaw working for the network since 1994.
Bradshaw is on a panel of typically five people. Brady is the premier Fox color commentator. Brady is the voice for Fox during the Super Bowl, the playoff games they cover, Thanksgiving, and every prime time Sunday football game for the network.
Unfortunately for Bradshaw, his role is viewed like running backs. Incredibly loved, always fun to watch, but they're replaceable compared to their counterparts and the market doesn't fill the demand.
Color commentators are like quarterbacks and like quarterbacks, each color commentator wants to reset the market. Keep in mind both Tony Romo and Troy Aikman signed massive deals with CBS and ESPN respectively.
If it makes Bradshaw feel any better, once Cris Collinsworth leaves NBC, whoever they sign will likely include a deal that makes Brady's look cheap.
