Raiders Set to Find a New WR1 in the NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders face one of the more intriguing offseasons and NFL Drafts of any team in the National Football League. After bringing in a new general manager and head coach, the Raiders are poised to address many of the issues that have plagued them recently.
This past season, the Raiders struggled to run or pass the ball consistently well. It led to them trading for quarterback Geno Smith and they signed running back Raheem Mostert. Both veterans joined the Raiders earlier this offseason to helpy solidify their position groups.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes that while Jeanty is a talented back and makes a lot of sense for the Raiders, the Raiders have arguably a more pressing need at wide receiver than they do at running back. The Raiders signed Mostert but have not sufficiently addressed receiver.
"Ashton Jeanty has been a popular pick here in mocks, but have you seen the Raiders' wide receiver depth chart? Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly will want to run the ball, but they didn't trade a third-round pick for quarterback Geno Smith to have him hand the ball off 35 times per game. The Raiders need receivers more than running backs, and new general manager John Spytek might determine that he can wait and pick from a deep running back class later," Sullivan said.
"Receiver isn't as deep, so Las Vegas should grab [Tetairoa] McMillan, whose 6-4 frame and ability to win contested catches has won him fans around the league. Some point to a lack of separation ability, but McMillan has enough juice to make tacklers miss underneath. That, combined with his physicality and toughness at the catch point, would make him the Raiders' instant WR1."
It is debatable whether or not the Raiders should address their group of wide receivers or group of running backs. However, the Raiders' ground game averaged the fewest yards per game of any team in the NFL, leading to Las Vegas fielded one of the worst offenses in the league.
One way or the other, the Raiders must add to their skill positions throughout the rest of free agency and through the draft in a few weeks.
