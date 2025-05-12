Raiders' Thomas Harper Is Intriguing Defensive Piece
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get things going in the right direction in 2025. The big question for the Raiders is how the defense will look next season. The Silver and Black had a lot of key players leave in free agency this offseason.
But the Raiders also made a couple of moves to get their own free agent signings to take their place. New head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek made the decision not to overpay players who were looking for new contracts, and instead signed players that they believe will help the team win more games next season and fix the things they are trying to do in Las Vegas.
The safety position for the Raiders is going to be interesting to see. The Raiders are going with Isaiah Pola-Mao to lead the way in the secondary at the safety position.
The Raiders lost Tre'Von Moehrig in free agency. But Pola-Mao showed last season that he is ready to take the next step to be a top safety in the league. The team also brought in veteran safety Jeremy Chinn to take the other safety position.
The good news for the Raiders is that defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has done a great job in getting all his defensive players ready, and they have found success when they take the field. Graham will look to do that again with the safeties in 2025.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the interest that safety Thomas Harper brings to the Raiders and can be a depth piece on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Then I want to talk to you about a kid that ... I really like him," said Carpenter. "Just watching the film. This young man played at Notre Dame, Thomas Harper. He intrigues them a little bit ... He has to have big OTAs, big mandatory minicamp, and then come into training camp and get a fast start. I am going to be watching him super close."
"But he just has enough there. Just something there that says, that is a football player now. He is not polished. Needs to be developed, but he got something."
