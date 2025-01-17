Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast with a Friday Coach, GM Search Update, & Emails
The Las Vegas Raiders are the talk of the National Football League. New minority owners Tom Brady and Richard Seymour have reinvigorated the franchise with a fresh football-savvy perspective and Mark Davis's burning will to win.
The times are changing in Henderson, Nevada, and the future looks bright as the Raider Nation has renewed its commitment to one vision and goal: getting the entire Silver and Black family back on the same page.
With Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson clearly the front-runner to land the head coaching job and Tampa Bay Buccaneers AGM John Spytek landing the General Manager job, the Raiders are still interviewing people for both positions and doing their due diligence to the Raider Nation to find the very best options for both positions.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast provides the most current updates on the search for the new head coach and GM for the Silver and Black and answers many of your emailed questions.
You can watch that podcast in its entirety below:
In today's podcast, we cover a myriad of topics besides the GM and coaching search, such as:
*The future of DC Patrick Graham and DL Coach Rob Leonard.
*A timeline for the Raiders hiring of their next coach.
*What player is sticking out leading up to the NFL Draft that will go high, and very few are talking about?
*Is there any truth to the latest rumors of the Raiders never calling the Washington Commanders about moving up in the NFL Draft to acquire QB Jayden Daniels from the LSU Tigers?
*The Raiders Implementation of a new plan.
*Tom Brady's success off the football field.
*The newfound energy among the fan base as hope has returned as implementation and vision have.
*The future of AGM Champ Kelly and much more.
