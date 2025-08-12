Raiders' Tom Brady Speaks on Bill Belichick and Tar Heels
The Brady effect has been felt ever since he became a minority owner. Brady has made the Raiders better so far, but he knows they have to prove it and show it by winning games this season. Brady has been around the Silver and Black this offseason, and it has been good to see Brady around the players and coaching staff. Anything that helps the Raiders be better, he will do it. Brady also wants to help them get back to winning a lot more games than they have in a long time.
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to turn the franchise around fast, and it starts this season. The Raiders are tired of all the losing and disappointment around the franchise. They want to put a good and consistent product on the field, especially for Raider Nation. The organization has gone in a different direction, and it is looking like a great start to getting things in the right places, starting in 2025.
When it comes to the tough decisions, and if they want Brady involved, the Raiders will do that. It is always a good thing when a team has the greatest quarterback of all time as part of their franchise. Brady brings a lot to the table, and it is going to be interesting how he will continue to impact the Silver and Black.
Tom Brad on Bill Belichick
Brady recently talked about his former head coach, Bill Belichick, and what he thinks he will do now that he is coaching in college football.
"I am very interested as well," said Brady on The Joel Klatt Show. "What they are going to get is obviously is most prepared, the hardest working coach that I have ever been around. If you go to that school, you will be prepared to play at the next level. He is going to teach you the right fundamentals, the right techniques. He is going to have high expectations for you, and you are going to develop a lot."
"That is what I know. I think the challenge for him is that he is dealing with a lot of probably underdeveloped players. He has dealt with guys who are four, five, six years further along than what he has normally had to deal with. I think there is probably a learning curve for him. I am sure it is different."
