Insider Reflects Impact Of Raiders Minority Owner Tom Brady
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to turn the franchise around fast, and it starts this season. The Raiders are tired of all the losing and disappointment around the franchise. They want to put a good and consistent product on the field, especially for Raider Nation. The organization has gone in a different direction, and it is looking like a great start to getting things in the right places, starting in 2025.
The Silver and Black have brought in football people to surround the team and help them get things in order. One person, Raiders owner Mark Davis, has brought in is Tom Brady. Brady is now a minority owner of the Silver and Black. The Raiders now have the greatest quarterback in NFL history and the best winner on their side. He has been involved in all the important decisions the Raiders have made this offseason, and he is going to continue to be there for the team and make it better.
The Brady effect has been felt ever since he became a minority owner. Brady has made the Raiders better so far, but he knows they have to prove it and show it by winning games this season. Brady was with the team last weekend, and it was great to see him around the team and giving them any advice they needed, and continuing to be that veteran presence even without being a player anymore.
Sports Illustrated's NFL Insider Albert Breer gave his take on Brady with the Silver and Black.
Tom Brady
"Yeah, I would say Brady's impact on that place is gonna keep Mark Davis at bay a little bit. We all have heard the stories. They have big money ownership now ... I think his ability to attract other big money guys. Not a lot of people talk about this, but they brought in Egon Durban, Mike Meldman, and Tom Wagner. Those are huge money guys. Which is part of why they will pay $6 million for Chip Kelly out of Ohio State."
"I think part of that was symbolic. It was like this is not the same Raiders organization. If you are talking on the field with Brady in particular, I think the impact is the type of player they are bringing in. I think the guys in that organization, Pete Carroll, John Spytek, are in lock step with Brady."
