Raiders' Brady Weighs In on Next Super Bowl QB
If there is one person who knows a little thing or two about winning a Super Bowl, it is Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. He is the greatest to do it, and he knows what it takes to have the right season and push all the right buttons to win it all. Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, and he won seven Super Bowls during his legendary career. He will now be true to do it as a minority owner.
In the National Football League, the quarterback position is the most important on the field. And if a team does not have a good quarterback, their chances of winning a Super Bowl are slim to none. Right now, in the NFL there are a lot of good quarterbacks. But even some of the best right now have not won a Super Bowl. It just goes to tell us how hard it is to get to one, let alone win it all.
Brady recently talked about who he thinks will be the quarterback to win a Super Bowl.
NFL Quarterbacks
"So naturally, most people will stay Lamar [Jackson] or Josh [Allen] because they have been the closest. It is championship games, MVPs," said Brady on The Joel Klatt Show. "They have the highest expectation. I mean, football is different. It is like every year, you start right at the bottom with everyone else. And I do not love predictions and hypothesizing because it is up to them."
"It is not up to the words I say or it is not up to even the words they say, it is what they do over the next six months with their teammates and coaches in order to put themselves in a position to be successful."
"I think from afar, I can only tell so much. If I were in there every day, I could see their habits. It is always that line about who wants to win versus who is winning, to do whatever it takes to win. Everyone wants to win, but what are the habits and the daily habits, and the actionable things you need to do every day to put your team in a position to win? Patrick Mahomes is the one who does that the most often."
