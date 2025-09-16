NFL Makes Big Statement In on Tom Brady's Raiders Role
In the Las Vegas Raiders Monday Night Football loss to their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, a lot of people were talking about Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Brady had announced that he was going to be at the game before last night.
Brady was not only at the game, but he was spotted in the Raiders coaching box with a headset on. That got a lot of people talking about whether the Raiders and Brady were breaking any rules.
Since Brady is also a broadcaster, calling NFL games for FOX, that left many people wondering if the NFL was aware that Brady was going to be in the team's coaching box. Brady has come out and said before, he makes sure he is never breaking rules, going from his broadcast job to be the Raiders minority, and he has good communication with the NFL about all the rules he has to follow.
Tom Brady in Raiders Coaching Booth
"Tom Brady did not violate any NFL rules by wearing a headset in the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching booth during Monday night's game," said ESPN.
"The NFL said Tuesday in a statement that Brady, a minority owner with the Raiders and a broadcaster for Fox, is "prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings." But the former star quarterback is allowed to sit in the coaches' booth, according to the league."
"There are no policies that prohibit an owner from sitting in the coaches' booth or wearing a headset during a game," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in the statement. "Brady was sitting in the booth in his capacity as a limited partner.
"All personnel sitting in the booth must abide by policies that prohibit the use of electronic devices other than league-issued equipment such as a Microsoft Surface Tablet for the Sideline Viewing System."
"Tom continues to be prohibited from going to a team facility for practices or production meetings," McCarthy said in his statement Tuesday. "He may attend production meetings remotely but may not attend in person at the team facility or hotel. He may also conduct an interview off site with a player like he did last year a couple times, including for the Super Bowl. Of course, as with any production meeting with broadcast teams, it's up to the club, coach or players to determine what they say in those sessions."
