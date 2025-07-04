Why Nobody Will Knock Tom Brady Off His Spot
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation has been dismal over the past couple of seasons. Intrestingly enough, they have the best quarteback of all time on their side, he just happens to wear a suit and not football pads.
Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports recently released a list of the top 30 quarterbacks in NFL history. He based his list on Individual accolades, records set, team success, and enduring legacy.
He ranked Tom Brady as the best quarterback in NFL history.
"It's hard to find anyone who would argue Brady's standing as the greatest quarterback of all time. Brady owns just about every significant NFL passing record, including the career marks for passing yards and touchdown passes," DeArdo said.
"Brady also has three league MVP awards, a record five Super Bowl MVP trophies, and has won more Super Bowls (seven) than any NFL franchise. He's the oldest quarterback (at age 43) to win the Super Bowl and only the second starting quarterback (Peyton Manning being the other) to win Super Bowls with multiple franchises."
After an increasing number of reports surfaced about Brady's role helping the Raiders make critical decisions, Brady recently opened up about his role with the team, and it differs from what most have assumed since he joined the Raiders' ownership group.
"Well, I'm just a limited partner, so Mark's the boss. And then Pete does his job and Spytek does his job and, I think, we trust them to make the right decisions. I'm there as a great sounding board for anything they want to do," Brady said.
Earlier this offseason, new Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll elaborated on his connection with Brady, as well as the organization's as a whole. Brady seemed to push back on the notion that he has an overwhelmingly influential voice on such decisions.
"I thought that would be one of the great opportunities of all time, to have his presence. His presence is strong. John Spytek and him go back a ton of years and Johnny holds him in the highest regard. So we're trying to infuse Tom's mentality, we're trying to bring it into the organization, because it's so good and so unique and so one-of-a-kind, I think it helps us to be a one-of-a-kind franchise," Carroll said.
