Jon Gruden Gets Honest About Tom Brady’s Raiders Role

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady's role as a broadcaster and owner has caused quite an uproar.

The Brady Conundrum

Earlier this season, Brady joined the Raiders' coaching staff in the coaching booth during a game, causing a firestorm. Former Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden believes the controversy was blown out of proportion.

Gruden explained what makes Brady's situation so unique and why he can understand the hesitation some around the league may have regarding it. Still, Brady has given no reason to believe he will not conduct himself professionally and ethically in his respective post-playing careers.

"I think it puts Tom in an awkward spot, certainly. I think it puts a lot of people in awkward positions. As an announcer, you go to the production meetings. You talk to the coordinators, you talk to the head coaches. You get to see them practice and you and I go call the game," Gruden said to fellow announcer Greg Olsen on Barstool's Wake Up podcast.

“He is gone, flying back to Las Vegas and putting a headset on, talking to the coaches during the game. So, I can see some emotions and some doubt and some awkward positions that people have."

Gruden noted that despite the dustup, he believes Brady will abide by the rules.

"I think people have enough respect for Tom Brady and enough respect for football that it is not as big of a problem as people think it is," Gruden said.

Shortly after Brady's appearance in the Raiders' coaching booth in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll elaborated on Brady's role with the team. Carroll insisted that Brady's appearance in the booth was nothing more than what meets the eye.

It is worth noting that Brady's unprecedented dual role as an announcer and minority owner is naturally going to cause for unprecedented events like his role in the Raiders' coaching booth. It will likely not be the final time Brady is in a position that may raide eyebrows around the league.

"Yeah, I think Tom [Brady] has really tried to honor that really strictly, and with all respect to the situation of concerns like you're talking about. And I think he's been really good. He is not planning games with us,” Carroll said.

“He's not talking to us about anything other than our conversations that we have that are really -- they're random, and they're not set up. They're not structured in any way. And he knows. He's very respectful of what he does otherwise, and he's of the opinion that he doesn't want to be that kind of a factor. And so he's not."

