Raiders' Tom Brady Did Not Want This Quarterback
This offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders knew that they had to do something at the quarterback position. Last season was a disaster at the quarterback position and they had no stability; it was not good for the team. The Raiders went into this offseason looking for the right fit and wanting a quarterback who could lead the team on and off the field with his veteran presence.
Once the Raiders hired new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, the search was on for the next Silver and Black quarterback in Las Vegas. But not only were Carroll and Spytek involved in the process. So was future Hall of Fame quarterback and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady had a major voice in the quarterback search. That was the plan since last season.
And Brady made his voice heard, but there was one quarterback that Brady did not want to go after and did not want the Raiders to sign, that was free agent quarterback Sam Darnold. Many thought that Darnold was on the Raiders' radar because he was coming off leading the Minnesota Vikings to a great record and a playoff appearance, but that was not enough to convince Brady.
"While some believed the Las Vegas Raiders would try to sign Darnold, minority owner Tom Brady—a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback whose opinion held great sway—was not in favor of that approach, according to a source familiar with the franchise’s internal discussions," said Michael Silver of the Athletic.
The Raiders had their eyes set on veteran quarterback Geno Smith instead. The Raiders ended up trying for Smith. Smith has now reunited with his former head coach in Carroll. The two worked together during their time in Seattle. Carroll was big on Smith after he brought him in and saw that he had turned his career around. Now, Smith and Carroll will work together in Las Vegas.
Darnold ended up signing with the Seattle Seahawks after they traded Smith. Only time will tell whether the team made the better choice. But for the Raiders, they feel like they hit a home run with Smith, and he gives the team the best chance of winning games and helping them turn the franchise around. Next season is going to be fun for the Silver and Black.
Go follow our Facebook page today, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to talk Darnold, Smith and much more!
Also find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoSr to talk the offseason!