Brady Raises Idea of Super Bowl Being Played Overseas
Las Vegas Raiders' minority owner Tom Brady commented that it would be a welcome addition to see England be awarded an NFL franchise and for the league to branch out into Europe, according to marca.com. He also suggested that the Super Bowl be played in England.
It is improbable the NFL would ever allow the Super Bowl to be held overseas. Even across the pond, where there is a significant number of American football fans. This is a piece of American culture that cannot leave the United States.
However, the NFL's international strategy continues to gain momentum, and there is no reason a team or two cannot be placed on the European continent. The popularity of games overseas is tremendous, and they always bring sellouts.
The 2025 NFL season will mark the first time regular-season games are played in five different countries-England, Ireland, Germany, Spain, and Brazil. Plans also include a game in Australia in 2026.
Brady appeared on the Sports Agents podcast, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion has expressed enthusiasm for the idea of staging the Super Bowl in Birmingham once the city's projected 62,000-seat stadium is completed.
"My partner Tom Wagner, [Birmingham City's chairman], is an incredible man, incredible businessman," Brady said. "He has huge ambitions for the club, and I would never bet against anything he tries to accomplish."
Brady is a minority owner of Birmingham Football FC and has become increasingly vocal about his off-the-field interests since retiring from professional football in the States.
Brady's remarks highlight the issue of growing calls for global expansion within the NFL. It is something that aligns with the league's ultimate goals. It would also serve as a personal investment in Birmingham's sporting future.
While the NFL might expand into Europe in the next 10 years, it is unlikely to take the Super Bowl away from the United States.
It would be awfully difficult to take the Super Bowl out of the United States and deny the team fans proximity to the locale and deprive local store owners of their economic boost. Further, the state would lose valuable tourism and tax revenue.
The odds are not great the Super Bowl will ever leave the continental United States.
