Tom Brady Offers Clarity on Playing Days and Raiders Ownership

The Las Vegas Raiders have the greatest NFL player in history in their building. But it is not on the field, but now as a minority owner. Tom Brady was brought in by Raiders owner Mark Davis two years ago to help him get the Raiders franchise back on track and find a path to compete and start winning games.

It has been a struggle for the Raiders and Davis to find any consistency with this franchise, and there has been a lot of losing for the Silver and Black.

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Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brady has made his mark well-known over these first few years with the team, and things are on the come-up for the Raiders. Brady is looking to do it as a minority owner now and wants to be successful in this role like he did during his legendary Hall of Fame career. Brady knows what it takes to win at the highest level and what it needs to look like when they get to the point where a team is winning games consistently. That is a huge goal for him and the Raiders next season.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tom Brady's Take on Making Return

Last weekend, Brady played in a flag football game, and he showed that he still has it. As a 48-year-old, Brady still keeps his body in shape, and you could see it on the field. That quarterback IQ is still there, and that arm can still throw the ball well. It looked like he was in his offseason and getting ready for a new season. That got people talking about how Brady could still be an NFL quarterback if he wanted to. Brady still got it, and he looked into making a return, but it was against the rules.

“I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much,” Raiders minority owner Tom Brady told CNBC. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too. “If anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I’m very happy in my retirement."

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI