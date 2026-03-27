Tom Brady Offers Clarity on Playing Days and Raiders Ownership
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The Las Vegas Raiders have the greatest NFL player in history in their building. But it is not on the field, but now as a minority owner. Tom Brady was brought in by Raiders owner Mark Davis two years ago to help him get the Raiders franchise back on track and find a path to compete and start winning games.
It has been a struggle for the Raiders and Davis to find any consistency with this franchise, and there has been a lot of losing for the Silver and Black.
Brady has made his mark well-known over these first few years with the team, and things are on the come-up for the Raiders. Brady is looking to do it as a minority owner now and wants to be successful in this role like he did during his legendary Hall of Fame career. Brady knows what it takes to win at the highest level and what it needs to look like when they get to the point where a team is winning games consistently. That is a huge goal for him and the Raiders next season.
Tom Brady's Take on Making Return
Last weekend, Brady played in a flag football game, and he showed that he still has it. As a 48-year-old, Brady still keeps his body in shape, and you could see it on the field. That quarterback IQ is still there, and that arm can still throw the ball well. It looked like he was in his offseason and getting ready for a new season. That got people talking about how Brady could still be an NFL quarterback if he wanted to. Brady still got it, and he looked into making a return, but it was against the rules.
“I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much,” Raiders minority owner Tom Brady told CNBC. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too. “If anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I’m very happy in my retirement."
If Brady were somehow to change his mind and want to set up something where he would be making a return to the NFL, he would have to give up his stake with the Raiders and sell it to make it happen. But Brady is now looking forward to putting the Raiders on the winning side of things, and he wants to be great in his role with the Raiders franchise.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.