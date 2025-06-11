WATCH: Raiders S Isaiah Pola-Mao Following Minicamp
HENDERSON, NV--Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao is expected to play a significant role for the Raiders this upcoming season. The talented safety enters the season as a starter for the first time in his career.
Following minicamp, Pola-Mao addressed the media.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders' Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon spoke following minicamp. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q: Obviously, Ashton Jeanty gets his number two. Was that a tense negotiation? And what have you thought of Ashton early in the offseason?
Carlson: “I mean, I heard before he even showed up, just a high character guy. It was a really easy, I wouldn’t even call it a negotiation necessarily, just a couple discussions. He was super great and everything I've seen on the field so far, I'm no expert, but he looks the part for sure.”
Q: Did you buy a new car with the money?
Carlson: “No. No new cars yet.”
Q: Speaking of which, how do you feel about getting a decision done?
Carlson: “Yeah. I mean, that's obviously the business side. But right now, especially this part and with minicamp coming up, I just want to focus on making kicks and leaving the business side to that side. But obviously going on year eight as a Raider now, and that's essentially been my whole career. And just honored to be a part of this historic organization and excited about where we're headed this year and the direction we're going as a program. So, if that happens, I’d love that. But I'm focused on the football side.”
Q: You talked about the kicks that happened last year. You didn't really use them in the game as much, but you practiced them a lot. How much of that year kind of helped you to not have the pressure doing that as much, but practicing a lot of those?
Carlson: “Yeah, like I said, last year was such a learning period where for awhile we thought we were going to do a certain amount of kicks, then it kind of shifted into, hey, this is working for other teams. We'll try and adjust to that.’ And so, last year obviously returns got to around the 30-yard line. The touchback was around the 30-yard line. Eventually, teams started just hey, late in the season, keep guys healthy, play a little more touchback ball. This year, obviously that's going to change, in my opinion, but we'll have to see how it goes.”
