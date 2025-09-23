Overlooked Raiders Unit Must Improve Quickly
For the Las Vegas Raiders, one thing that has been consistent for them has been the great play of the special teams unit. They have one of the best special teams coordinators in the National Football League in Tom McMahon.
But in their last game, the special teams was a problem and not in a way that helped the Raiders. The Silver and Black gave up a lot of big plays on special teams in their Week 3 loss. It was something we did not see happen to this special teams unit.
Any chance of the Raiders climbing back into the game in Week 3 was gone because of the big plays that happened on special teams. McMahon did not accept the way his unit played last week. This week in practice, McMahon and his unit will have to improve before the Raiders go back out there in Week 4. It is something no one thinks about until you see it happen on the field on Sunday. Special teams play a huge role in any team, and when it is not playing good, it can be costly.
Raiders Special Teams
"Well, I go back to the whole team, and that's why this is my responsibility," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "The whole team, fundamentally, did not play well. I'm going to give it to Danny [Dan Quinn] too, I thought his team played exceedingly well in all phases. Larry Izzo, their special teams coach, used to be our special teams coach. He got those guys ready to go, and they whipped us on the returns."
"And so, it's a hard game, but I'm going to take it. I have to do a better job of getting these guys ready to go in the matchups that we have regardless, and it showed up on special teams quite, quite clearly. Fundamentals just being low and leverage and attack and defending blocks and beating the blockers on our coverage, all of that. And it was the too many big plays that lead them to an easy win for them."
The Raiders in Week 4 will be back at Allegiant Stadium looking to have a better showing than they had in Week 2 and 3. The Raiders will be facing the Chicago Bears and it will be a winnable game for the Silver and Black.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.