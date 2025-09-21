Raiders Make Roster Moves Ahead of Commanders Clash
The Las Vegas Raiders have a huge Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders. For the Silver and Black, this is a must-win game. All eyes will be on this Raiders team and how they respond after the loss they took last week.
The Raiders come into this matchup on a short week, but they are ready to go and looking to go out there and show they have fixed the mistakes they made a week ago. The Raiders will look to come back from the East Coast with another huge win.
Before we get to the game, the Raiders made a couple of roster moves. One coming on each side of the ball. On the defensive side, they have activated cornerback Greedy Vance. And on the offensive side, they activated wide receiver Alex Bachman. Both players are coming off the Raiders' practice squad. These are two positions that the Raiders are extremely young in. These two players give the Raiders more depth for Sunday's game as well.
Raiders Latest Moves
Activated #81 WR Alex Bachman and #41 CB Greedy Vance from the practice squad," said Raiders PR on X/Twitter.
Both of these players had good performances this offseason for the Raiders. In training camp, both Bachman and Vance made a lot of noise. Unfortunately, they did not make the roster coming out of camp, but now they will get an opportunity to show this coaching staff why they should stay on it. Head coach Pete Carroll is all about giving players opportunities when they earn them, and this can be one of those opportunities.
"The Raiders' decision to move on from Greedy Vance likely had to do with their confidence in their group of cornerbacks more than it had to do with Vance himself. The rookie cornerback had a solid training camp while continually improving on the field," said our Ezekiel Trezevant during Raiders training camp.
"Vance routinely played well in individual and team drills. He also performed well when given the chance during the preseason. Still, Vance is only a rookie and needs all the repetitions he can get."
"It would not be a surprise if he does not make it through waivers, but if he does, the Raiders should add him."
