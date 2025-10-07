Glaring Issue Continues to Prove Costly for the Raiders
There is plenty of blame to go around for the current state of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders' 1-4 start to the season has witnessed critical breakdowns in every facet of the game at one point or another. However, one unit continues to have devastating breakdowns on a regular basis.
Costly Mistakes Continue to Beat the Raiders
The Raiders' four-game losing streak has featured at least one special teams mishap that has proved costly. Against the Washington Commanders, the Raiders allowed the opening kickoff to be returned more than 50 yards. The return led to the Commanders scoring points a few plays later.
Against the Chicago Bears, the Raiders' game-winning field goal was blocked. Against the Indianapolis Colts, the Raiders allowed a punt to be blocked, which set the Colts up for an eventual score. Las Vegas' special teams has been a liability through the season's first five games.
Las Vegas' special teams has rarely been this much of a consistent issue in the past, making their early struggles this season even more surprising. The Raiders' four losses have not solely been because of their special teams unit, but the unit has given up massive plays this season.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Colts, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how the Raiders' special teams unit is coming along.
"Yeah, we're working really hard like we have been. Tommy's [Tom McMahon] been here a long time and done a good job with the club and for the club, and we haven't changed any of our emphasis. We've followed it as much as we can, and we're counting on really good results. So, the fact that big plays have happened, we got to make sure that we got guys in the right spots," Carroll said.
“We're going to keep working with new guys to fit in, see if they can make plays for us. We need our guys that are covering the kicks to do a consistent job, and I'd like to have more defensive guys on those teams when we can. But really, our emphasis has been, I would think, is consistent as any part of our team. So, we just got to get better results. We got to get away from the big plays."
