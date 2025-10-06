Where the Raiders Must Go to Save Their Season
The Las Vegas Raiders' season is already in jeoprody after just five games. Las Vegas won their first game of the season. However, things have gone downhill since, as the Raiders have lost some of their best players en route to their current four-game losing streak.
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll will be sure to say all of the right things. As a coach with his experience and pedigree, Carroll has been through several rebuilds in his day. Still, his current situation with the Raiders is undoubtedly unique.
'F' is for Finding Ways to Lose
The turnaround the Raiders seek will take much more than one offseason, regardless of Carroll's expectation before joining the Raiders. Carroll is witnessing firsthand just how behind the Raiders' roster has been. The Raiders have a long way to go.
Still, the process takes time, and the Raiders are on the front side of that progress. John Breech of CBS Sports recently graded every team's performance from Week 5. Breech did not hold back on the Raiders, giving them an F for a total meltdown in Indianapolis on Sunday.
"The Raiders went all in on Geno Smith this year, and after five weeks, that decision looks to be backfiring. One week after throwing three interceptions in a loss to the Bears, Smith threw two interceptions against the Colts, and Indy ended up getting 14 points off those turnovers. The Raiders also gave up a blocked punt that Indy quickly turned into a touchdown. Every week, it seems to be the same thing with the Raiders: They can't get out of their own way," Breech said.
Shortly after the Raiders' loss to the Colts, Carroll confirmed that he also felt like the Raiders could not get out of their own way. This has become somewhat of a theme for the Raiders, as they also could not get out of their own way two weeks ago against the Washington Commanders.
Las Vegas is nearly halfway to last season's infamous 10-game losing streak after Sunday's loss. It is hard to believe they are at this point so early in the season, but that is the reality of the roster Carroll has inherited. It is up to him and his coaching staff to make the most of it.
