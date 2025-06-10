WATCH: Raiders Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon Following Minicamp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders have had many changes this offseason, but Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon has returned. He has once again been tasked with getting the most out of the Raiders' special teams.
Following minicamp, McMahon addressed the media.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders' Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham spoke following Organized Team Activities. Below, we have a partial transcript.
Q: In terms of collaborating with Pete Carroll in this new regime, what would you say is the identity of Raiders defense this year?
Coach Graham: "Well, it starts with our effort. If one thing I've learned from Coach, it's to make sure to simplify the message and just keep giving it to them. Just keep giving it to them. So, it doesn't have to be 20 buzz words, or some big paragraph or anything. We've got to play with great effort. We're building the foundation for being a physical team. We've got to play smart. So, those are the things in terms of what we want the defense to look like, and then make the offense earn it. No easy plays, we've got to take away seams, got to take away posts. Can't let them run the ball around the edge. Again, it's not real football in terms of the running yet, but we have to have an understanding of that's what we're trying not to give up."
Q: You've obviously seen a lot of regime change here since you've been here as a coach on the staff, but there's also been nothing continuity with you as a defensive coordinator. How key, then, is continuity for you in terms of getting that effort, but also ultimately having success defensively?
Coach Graham: "The continuity thing, again, I keep telling you guys, each season is so different. You take a step back, look at and evaluate yourself, me personally, like, 'What did I do, what can I do better, what was good?' Then you look at the defense and see what was good, what was bad. Then you've got to look within the league and see what the trends are. Because if you don't stay ahead of it, you can get in trouble. So, I mean, it's important. You have to ask the players, maybe they can – but we start over every year, so that's a big part of it. But regardless, the other 31 teams don't care what our feelings are about continuity, so we've got to get on the same page. And that's why we spend all this time in the office, that's why we spend this time out on the field. So, we've got to get on the same page. Everybody's got to understand what the vision of Coach is, how Coach wants this team to be run, and our play style and everything, and we've got to go from there."
