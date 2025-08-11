Raiders Rookie, Veteran Connect Over Similarities
Like most teams in the National Football League, the Las Vegas Raiders have a roster full of players of different backgrounds. The Raiders added even more players this offseason via the NFL Draft and free agency, adding to the pool of players with a multitude of life experiences.
One of Pete Carroll's goals since joining the Raiders has been to produce a roster of players who are closer knit than previous Raiders teams. Carroll has taken several steps to help ensure this happens, but in the case of two players on the Raiders' roster, the connection was natural.
The Raiders drafted Tommy Mellott in the NFL Draft, after a highly productive college career. Las Vegas entered the offseason needing as much help as possible at their skill positions, and Mellott has a chance to find his niche and make an impact.
Following training camp, Mellott noted that his jump to the National Football League has its challenges, some of which are specific to him.
Mellott is not only jumping from a small school to the NFL, he is switching positions and learning Chip Kelly's offense. Still, Mellott takes solace in the fact that one of his veteran teammates knows what it is like to switch positions. Mellott noted the difficulties he has faced.
"Yeah, no, I completely agree with you. It's a daunting task. I knew that going into it. And I'm just so incredibly blessed to have this opportunity. I think I'm working with the absolute best in the world and working against them. And so, every single day it's just iron sharpens iron, and it's just a daily process of improvement. I was talking to Jakobi [Meyers], just such a great mentor for me right now. We have completely different skill sets, I believe. But he's just so detailed in his craft," Mellott said.
"And so, he pulls me aside once a while, gives me some ideas to work on, because he sees everything, he's a professional through and through, every aspect of how he goes about his business. And so, he pulled me aside talking about something to improve on for the day. And it's just been very helpful. But just the organization as a whole from coaches to the defense to the other offensive players and everybody working with me, it's been an absolute honor to pursue that. But yes, it's absolutely a great process and just trying to grow day after day."
