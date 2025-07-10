Raiders Rookie Tonka Hemingway Is Ready to Step Up
Next season, the Las Vegas Raiders want to have a dominant defense. The Raiders' defense up front is set up well to help the defense and the team. The Raiders want to get after the quarterback all next season in an effective way. Last season, the Raiders showed that they can get after the quarterback with just their front four. In 2025, they are looking to do the same but even better.
Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham always talks about getting after the quarterback, and that sets up the team and the offense well for success. It also helps the rest of the defense because it leaves the secondary less time in coverage. Because if the secondary is in coverage for a long time, you know that the pass rush is not getting there. The Raiders want to get there to help them out.
One player that is not getting talked about a lot but can have a huge role in the Raiders' defense next season is Tonka Hemingway. The Raiders are high on Hemingway and believe that they can develop him into a good player well playing him well. The Raiders took Hemingway in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was a good pick for the Raiders, and put him in the perfect spot.
Hemingway got a lot of praise from his coaches coming out of minicamp. Now, he will look to have a good training camp and be part of the Raiders defensive plans. He can have a major role for the Raiders up front because of the injury to defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. There is a lot of unknown with Raiders star defensive tackle Wilkins as he is recovering from a foot injury.
If Wilkins is not ready to go at the start of the season, Hemingway can find himself in the mix at the defensive tackle position to kick off his rookie season.
"Fourth round selection. Now, does he have skill sets he has to work on? Of course, he does, he is a fourth-round rookie," said our Raiders beat writer, Hondo Carpenter. "But I like the kid a lot. And I like a lot of things about his game. He reminds me of a younger Adam Butler ... This young man was raised right, good kid. He is going to have to develop. And he is going to have to learn how to be a pro."
