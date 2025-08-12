One Raiders Rookie Has Had "Really Good Showings So Far"
The Las Vegas Raiders knew during the offseason that they would need help at the defensive tackle position. This was the case even with Christian Wilkins being in their plans at the time, but it is especially the case now that the veteran defensive tackle is no longer on the team.
Following training camp this month, Pete Carroll praised Tonka Hemingway for having a solid first training camp in the National Football League. Carroll noted a few of the traits that he believes Hemingway has displayed so far.
"He's very elusive. He's got real good quickness, natural movement that involves him in the running game and the passing game. So we're just trying to get enough plays with him so that we can figure out where he is, but he has made really good showings so far," Carroll said.
Following training camp, the Raiders' rookie defensive tackle gave an update on his transition to the league. It is early in the process, but Hemingway feels that the NFL has been about what he expected it would be.
Hemingway's Impact
Still, Hemingway aims to improve every time he steps on the field.
"It's pretty much what I expected. My brother played a couple of years, he told me a little bit everything, but I'm just doing everything, trying to get better every day and trying to do my best," Hemingway said.
Hemingway noted that he has made the most progress off the field, specifically when it comes to learning the playbook and other parts of his job. Hemingway is one of several Raiders defensive tackles they hope will make an impact this season.
"Right now, just learning playbook-wise. Learning little things, getting better every day. I have some mess-ups here and there, but being able to self-correct. So, I think that's one of my main things,” Hemingway said.
Hemingway credited the many veterans on the Raiders' defensive line with helping shorten his learning curve.
"I'd say, really the whole room, all the vets. Just listening to them talk. They might not be talking to you, but my parents always just told me, just listen. So just listening to them, hear them talk, seeing how they work, how they take everything in. That's been real good,” Hemingway said.
