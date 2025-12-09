Why Raiders' Hemingway, Other Rookies Are Starting to Ascend

LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- Although playing time is earned in practice, growth happens on game day. The rest of the Las Vegas Raiders' season should focus on giving young players such as Tonka Hemingway more playing time. By doing so, the Raiders would make the most of this season.

Las Vegas can use the next four weeks to give younger players valuable playing time without costing the team anything. At worst, their young players make a mistake during a game and learn from it. With the losses piling up either way, getting those players experience is vital.

Watch Hemingway discuss below

The Raiders ' season has been filled with several disappointments, mainly on the offensive side of the ball. However, the Raiders ' defense has been challenging over the past few weeks as well. Las Vegas has struggled in an area of the game in which they were believed to be strong.

"Yeah, we got the ball run on us today, and that hasn't been happening like that. There's some games when they run the ball in fourth quarter, and then they get some extra carries and all that, but this game, we didn't control the running game like we normally do,” Carroll said.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (46) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“They averaged five yards a carry the first half and the second half, so that's not good enough on our end. That leads to the leaky two or three yards on first down, two or three yards on second down, and they get easy third down opportunities with their converting. I'm surprised at that. We thought we would play that better, and we've been pretty consistent at it, but today, we just didn't get it done."

The Raiders' defense has usually been stout against the run, aside from a few big plays early in the season. However, over the past two weeks, the unit has been uncharacteristically bad against the run. Las Vegas' inability to win the time-of-possession battle has finally taken its toll.

Las Vegas' defense allowed the Los Angeles Chargers to rush for nearly 200 yards two weeks ago. The Broncos ran for 152 yards against the Raiders on Sunday. Las Vegas' defense's best attribute was its ability to stop the run, yet it has not done so recently.

As the Raiders continue on through this lost season, they will face several more teams that have more talent than they do on paper. This is the perfect opportunity for the Raiders to get Hemingway and others more playing time. Hemingway's sack against the Broncos confirmed his potential.

