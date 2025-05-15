4 Things To Know About Raiders' Tonka Hemingway
The Las Vegas Raiders have a football prodigy from the Palmetto State on their hands. Tonka Hemingway looks to lead the team back to its glory days. Here are four things to know about the Raiders' new defensive tackle.
1. Hemingway is a South Carolina football legend
Hemingway was born in Conway, South Carolina, and was a standout player at Conway High School before playing five years for the University of South Carolina.
According to the Raiders Press Release upon Hemingway's signing, "he was named first team all-state by the South Carolina coaches in 2019 and a three-time USA TODAY first-team all-state selection. He played on both sides of the ball and served as the team’s punter. On defense, he collected 201 tackles, 49 tackles for loss and 13 sacks."
2. Hemingway is South Carolina's all-time leader in appearances
Taking advantage of the COVID year, where no player burned a year of eligibility due to the global pandemic and its effect on game schedules, Hemingway has been a fundamental piece of Shane Beamer's defense after establishing himself in 2020 under Will Muschamp.
As a result, plus benefiting from the SEC playing the largest schedule in college football compared to the rest of the country, Hemingway played in 61 career games.
3. Hemingway was a member of one of the most underrated defenses in SEC history
If Alshon Jeffery and Marcus Lattimore could've been on the 2024 South Carolina Gamecocks, they might be National Champions, but despite LaNorris Sellers' herculean efforts, the offense output was not enough to lift the team into the College Football Playoffs.
On defense, the Gamecocks were stacked. They had Hemingway, who earned All-SEC honors, alongside defensive playmakers and NFL players Nick Emmanwori, Kyle Kennard, T.J. Sanders, Demetrius Knight Jr, and SEC Freshman phenom Dylan Stewart.
In 12 regular-season games, the only teams to score more than 21 points on South Carolina were all ranked in the top 25. They held eight teams under 21 points.
4. Hemingway isn't the first member of his family to play in the NFL
His brother, Junior Hemingway, was a seventh-round pick out of Michigan, who played three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Junior Hemingway was a standout at Michigan and was named the 2012 Sugar Bowl MVP, his final game for the Wolverines.
