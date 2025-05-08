BREAKING: Raiders Sign Members of Their 2025 NFL Draft Class
The Las Vegas Raiders have officially signed members of their 2025 NFL Draft class.
Here are the members of the Raiders 2025 NFL Draft class who have agreed to terms with the team.
Raiders Sign First-Round Pick RB Ashton Jeanty
"Jeanty was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft." Per the Raiders Press Release. The 5-foot-8, 211-pound running back played in 40 career games over three seasons at Boise State (2022-24), amassing 4,769 rushing yards and 50 rushing touchdowns on 750 career rushes (6.4 avg.). He also added 80 career receptions for 862 yards (10.8 avg.) and six touchdowns."
Raiders Sign Third-Round Pick G Caleb Rogers
"Rogers was selected with the 98th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft." Per the Raiders Press Release. "The 6-foot-4, 312-pound offensive lineman played five seasons (2020-24) at Texas Tech and was a two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection (2023 and 2024). He played in 61 career games, including 55 consecutive starts to finish his collegiate career. His 55 career starts are the second most in program history and the most by an offensive lineman."
Raiders Sign Third-Round Pick T Charles Grant
"Grant, a 6-foot-4, 309-pound offensive lineman was selected with the 99th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft." Per the Raiders Press Release. "He spent five seasons (2020-24) at William & Mary, playing in 50 career games with 41 starts and was a two-time First Team AP FCS All-American (2023, 2024) and three-time First Team All-Coastal Athletic Association selection (2022-2024)."
Raiders Sign Fourth-Round Pick DT Tonka Hemingway
"Hemingway was selected with the 135th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft." Per the Raiders Press Release. "The 6-foot-2, 282-pound defensive tackle spent five seasons at South Carolina (2020-24) and appeared in a school-record 61 career games, tallying 112 tackles (70 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and six fumble recoveries. He also played on offense and scored two touchdowns and one two-point conversion."
Raiders Sign Sixth-Round Pick DT JJ Pegues
"The 6-foot-2, 309-pound defensive tackle was selected with the 180th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft." Per the Raiders Press Release. "He spent two seasons at Auburn (2020-21) before transferring to Ole Miss for the final three seasons of his college career (2022-24), appearing in 62 career games with 25 starts and totaling 126 tackles (62 solo), 28.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He also played on offense and registered 100 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 31 carries, while adding eight receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown."
Raiders Sign Sixth-Round WR Tommy Mellott
"The 5-foot-11, 200-pound wide receiver was selected with the 213th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He played four seasons at quarterback (2021-24) at Montana State and finished his career with 33 wins, the second most in program history. Mellot totaled 43 rushing touchdowns (second in school history), 3,523 rushing yards (second in school history), 5,810 passing yards (fifth in school history) and 53 passing touchdowns (fifth in school history)," the Raiders said.
Raiders Sign Sixth-Round Pick QB Cam Miller
"Miller, a 6-foot, 215-pound quarterback was selected with the 215th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft." Per the Raiders Press Release. "He played five seasons (2020-24) at North Dakota State and started in 56 games, finishing with a 45-11 record as the starting quarterback, the third most wins in FCS history. He led his school to two NCAA Division I FCS national championships and recorded a 15-3 record in the NCAA playoffs. Miller set program records for total yards (11,998), completion percentage (.694), passing completions (759) and passing yards (9,721), while finishing second in passing attempts (1,094), passing touchdowns (81) and total touchdowns (129)."
Raiders Sign Seventh-Round Pick LB Cody Lindenberg
"The 6-foot-2, 236-pound linebacker was selected with the 222nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft." Per the Raiders Press Release. "He played five seasons (2020-24) at Minnesota and appeared in 46 career games with 25 starts, totaling 209 tackles (117 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery."
Spytek spoke about the type of mentality he wants from the new generation of Raiders players after day two of the NFL Draft.
“Yeah, we've talked a lot about it. We want guys that love football and want to compete and lay it on the line. I mean, you hear how much he talks about competing. I mean, there's not going to be a place for you in this organization and this team if you aren't willing to go out there and lay it on the line all the time. I mean, you'll get weeded out pretty quick. And so, I feel like, as a personnel guy and with our scouts, we got to find the right kind of mentality to bring that to life. Otherwise, they're going to show up and by mid-August, he's going to say, ‘Well, these guys, they won't give me their all’, and that'll be a big miss by us. So, we're excited about the quality of the man that we added tonight.”
Pete Carroll then jumped off of Spytek's words, using Jack Bech as an example.
“Yeah, absolutely. He was at LSU with Ed Orgeron. A guy that we’re real familiar with, have a lot of background with. Eddie's as tough as they come. And when Eddie left, he left. Jack was done. And they had a real connection themselves. And so, this guy's got it in his heart and soul, man. He's really something, so I love that we're adding him to our team.”
Please follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr for all updates and stories on these rookies!
We would like to interact with you about these rookies now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.