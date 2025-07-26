Why the Raiders Are Most Intriguing Team in AFC West
The Las Vegas Raiders want to win the AFC West this season. That is certainly one of their goals in 2025. If they can do that, it will be a great accomplishment in head coach Pete Carroll's first season with the Silver and Black.
Next season, everyone is going to have their eyes on the AFC West. The AFC West next season can potentially be the toughest division in all of football. All the teams have legendary coaches who all know what it takes to win at the NFL level. And they also all know each other well from all the match-ups they had in the past. They will now face each other twice a season.
Many are not giving the Raiders any chance to win the AFC West next season. The Raiders did not win any games in the division last season, and they would like to change that next season. The AFC West, in many people's eyes, is the best division in football heading into the new season. The Raiders have made a lot of different moves this offseason to ensure they have a chance to win games in the AFC West.
The division is packed with notable players at the quarterback position. For the Raiders you have veteran quarterback Geno Smith looking to dethrone the Chiefs in his first season as well. For the Chiefs, you have the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. For the Chargers, you have Justin Hubert. And for the Broncos, you have a young, talented quarterback, Bo Nix.
As these quarterbacks have head coaches who are some of the best he has seen at the NFL level. This division is going to be stacked, and the Raiders will not back down from any team in the AFC West.
"I will say the Raiders," said NFL analyst Kimberly A. Martin. "Because we already know, we saw what year one of Bo Nix, Sutton, and Sean Payton can be ... The Raiders, we have no idea what they will be. They have a new head coach, a new quarterback, new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly. On paper, Ashton Jeanty, this can be a good team."
