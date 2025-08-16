The Las Vegas Raiders Have a Special WR1
A lot of people are questioning the Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver group. But many are forgetting that the Silver and Black have one of the best true No. 1 wide receivers in the National Football League. The Raiders are going to be fine at that position, and they are going to surprise a lot of people around the league this season. The Raiders' new regime trusts who they have on their roster and is putting full confidence in them.
The one wide receiver that the Raiders will lean on this season is Jakobi Meyers. Meyers will be the leader in that position group. Meyers has gotten better each season that he has been with the Silver and Black. He is coming off his best season of his career, and he is trying to be better in 2025. He is a receiver that gets slept on and his underrated. But Meyers does not listen to all that. He just gets to work and lets his play do the talking.
Any team would want Meyers on their team. He is one of one. He just wants to come in and give the team the best chance to win. Meyers does not worry about any outside noise; he is fully focused on the task at hand. He just does the best he can, and he lets the rest take care of itself. Meyers is going to be a big part of this offense this season, and the Raiders have a good one in Meyers.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about Meyers on a recent episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
Raiders WR1
"We have to talk about Jakobi Meyers," said Carpenter. "I cannot believe there are Raiders fans who think Jakobi is not a WR1. What are they thinking? I have no clue. Anybody making those comments clearly is not here and clearly does not know football. Because that guy, every day, he is great ... Jakobi against the best coverage for the 49ers ... he just made it look easy. He does not drop anything, and there is no drama."
"I do not think just with Raiders fans, I think it goes across the league because he is not a very vocal guy, people do not give him the proper due," said Trezevant.
