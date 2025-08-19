WATCH: Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell Speaks Following Camp
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback room was solidified this offseason with the addition of Geno Smith and rookie quarterback Cam Miller. However, in Aidan O'Connell, the Raiders have a quarterback with double digit starts under his belt.
The Raiders expect O'Connell to be a serviceable signal caller if called upon this season.
O'Connell spoke following training camp.
Carroll Speaks
Following training camp this month, Pete Carroll spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: I thought Darien Porter Jr. had a really, really impressive rep coverage last night. Anybody that saw that at Iowa State knows that he's capable of that and knows what he can do on special teams. But I guess I was just curious your thoughts on that play. And then also, if he does have a very large role on defense, are you still comfortable with him playing a large role in special teams too?
Coach Carroll: "Yes, for sure, he has to play on teams and all of our DBs have to be involved there. He is really technique-solid, man. He's really picked up on the things that we've asked and emphasized and he looks sweet for his first time around. He just needs more plays, he just needs to be out there and making more hits and tackles and finishing plays off; few and far between for the corners, and you've got to be ready when the moment rises. But he's been really solid now, and I've been really impressed.
What's happened is Kyu Blu [Kelly] really, really made the push now, he's really come on, and he's done a really nice job. Played well again yesterday, and he's aggressive and comfortable and is making things happen. So, he's just making it a great competition for guys. D-Cam [Decamerion Richardson] did a nice job again, played good, solid football. Corners are doing fine, and we just need more opportunities for playmaking. We play a lot of zone, ball's getting inside a lot, Niners threw the football a lot, so those guys weren't able to be as involved. But [Eric] Stokes, he's doing a good job, I really like the development of these guys, and they're going to get better as we move forward."
Q: As you approach the final preseason game, how many legitimate spots are open going into that last game on your 53-man?
Coach Carroll: "I mean, I don't know the number of that to tell you, but there's no reason to declare anything in a hurry. Let's take in all the information that we can and that gives the guys the best chance to keep battling. And as they battle, they push the guys that are ahead, and we just get better in that. So, we won't make any decisions this week about what's final at all. We're looking at it though. We have a big meeting coming up this afternoon that will take in everything, all the input up to this point.
"And then we'll go into this final week with a real thought of guys having to get their opportunities and show what they can do, and hopefully they'll be able to do that. I'm rooting for everybody. I'm cheerleading for everybody that's got a shot here in the end. I want to make sure that we give them a legitimate chance to show that. So, this is an interesting game, because some guys have solidified their positions and others haven't, and so we'll just work our way through it and keep the competition theme going."
