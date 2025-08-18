The Raiders' New Identity is Becoming More Apparent
After years of spinning their wheels in the mud, the Las Vegas Raiders appear to be headed in the right direction. The Raiders made enough offseason changes to field a more formidable team.
With the regular season right around the corner, Las Vegas continues to make progress. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus named Ashton Jeanty as the Raiders' rookie to watch.
"Jeanty’s record-setting performance at Boise State over the past three seasons vaulted him into a top-10 selection in this year’s draft. His 2024 campaign was one for the ages, as he finished second in the Heisman Trophy race and led the nation with a 96.6 PFF rushing grade," Wasserman said.
"He also set PFF records with 1,970 yards after contact and 152 missed tackles forced. Jeanty should be a substantial improvement to a Raiders team that didn’t have a single player eclipse 500 rushing yards last season."
Carroll Raves
The day after the Raiders' loss to the 49ers, Pete Carroll raved about Jeanty's performance and what he brings to the offense. The Raiders' decision to run with Jeanty on a third-and-five and convert, was one of the many examples of Jeanty's value.
Last season, the chances the Raiders would have ran the ball on a third-and-five, let alone convert, was slim to none. This is a different Raiders team.
“Chip [Kelly] had a call that he called to give him a chance, believing that he could do it, and the guys up front could take advantage. They're getting pass rush in loads right there, so you have to adjust your blocking, but we did a really nice job," Carroll said.
"The way he [Ashton Jeanty] hits the line of scrimmage, he gives you a feel, and I was really fired up about that. Everybody was on the sidelines as well with him getting his first touchdown, that helps us all.”
Following their matchup against the 49ers, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith credited Jeanty with displaying early signs that he is more than capable of withstanding the physicalness of the National Football League.
"Yeah, he's super tough. Ashton [Jeanty] is a tough, tough runner, and I think the best thing that Ashton does is that he's not shying away from contact. Sometimes you get got, I don't think he got got today," Smith said.
"I think he took a hit, bounced right back up, and delivered the blow on the next one, and that's the type of runner he is. That's the guy we saw in college. But to see it up close and personal, man, it's hard for those guys to tackle him, so he's just got to keep being himself and everything will be fine."
