WATCH: Raiders' Isaiah Pola-Mao Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to move on to the 2025 season. After years of instability at the quarterback position, the Raiders now have veteran quarterback Geno Smith under center. Las Vegas needs Smith to elevate the offense this upcoming season
Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao spoke following training camp on Sunday.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: On if he reminded him of the loss in high school...
Crosby: "Yeah, of course. That was like the first thing I told him. I told him, like I hyped him up a little bit. I was like, 'Bro, you were insane. You were playing running back, you were playing linebacker,' but I was like, 'Yeah, we whooped y'all's ass.' So shout out to my brother and them, they definitely got after him for sure."
Q: On how he takes on the responsibility of being a leader on the team that Pete Carroll trusts to carry his message...
Crosby: "Yeah, obviously being a leader is just part of who I am and part of my evolution as a player. I want to get better in every way I can. I will push myself just like I push my teammates. I'd never ask somebody to do something I wouldn't do, and that's the way I live and how I operate. And Coach Carroll has done it at the highest level. He's won a national championship won a Super Bowl.
For me, I'm just trying to absorb as much information from him and learn from him, because he's been around so many great players. And everybody I've talked to, Marshawn [Lynch] to Richard Sherman, all those guys, like they speak the world of him. And those are guys I looked up to coming up in this game. So yeah, man, it's been an awesome experience so far. So, I'm just like I said, soaking up information and really just trying to learn from him and relay that message."
Q: On if his expectations are in line with Pete Carroll to win a bunch of games...
Crosby: "100%. I expect to win every time I come out on the field. I don't care what we're doing. It's every drill, every thing we do, I'm expecting to win, and that's how I carry myself. But that's just an individual thing. Pete, it's the same thing, he's been winning at the highest level for a long time, but it's got to be all of us if we want a chance. And so, we've got to be able to push each other. We've got to be able to pull others in our direction and get everybody on that same wavelength so we can go out there and execute on Sundays. And we've got a lot of work to get there, it's July right now. We don't play our first game until September. We've got a lot of work to do, but I know the guys are going to put in the work. And I know for me, like I expect to win. Every time I go out there, I expect to win. I don't care."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take