WATCH: Raiders Rookie JJ Pegues Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have assembled a serviceable rotation of defensive tackles. This includes rookie defensive tackle JJ Pegues, who has the chance to earn more playing time than initially planned.
Pegues spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp, Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: To that point, when you went back and maybe looked at your tape and reflected on the year, was there any key things you saw from the tape that you wanted to get better at in year two?
Bowers: “It's hard to say, there's some little things. I feel like there’s a lot I can improve on, a lot.”
Q: What do you think about Chip Kelly's offense so far?
Bowers: “Yeah, I really like it. He's been really great and really dialing it up. So, I’ve enjoyed it.”
Q: What are your first impressions of Ashton Jeanty?
Bowers: “He's a beast. He's quick, he's fast, he's rocked up, he's thick, so he's pretty good.”
Q: What was your degree in? What do you hope to do with it?
Bowers: “Business real estate. I'm not sure yet, I just wanted to get it done.”
Q: It's been said that there's a lot of positive vibes, a lot of good feelings in the building right now. I know you got here a little late, but how would you say the feeling is around? Bowers: “Yeah, that's definitely how it is. Like I said, the energy in the in the team meetings and everything like that. Everyone is really getting into it and I feel like we're building a pretty good culture.”
Q: Coach Carroll just talked about the importance of building good habits this time of year. For you, what are those habits?
Bowers: “Like I said, attack every single rep and really focusing on it doesn't matter how tired you are, just keep trying to push yourself as hard as you can and just keep trying to win every single rep, because that's just a goal when you're out here.”
Q: How have you felt so far about that energy that coach brings??
Bowers: “I was going to say for being a little older for a coach, he's been just on fire. Just lighting everybody up and really bringing that energy. So, it's been really cool to see. I didn’t really know what to expect coming back a little late, but I heard really good things. Then coming back obviously it's been awesome.”
