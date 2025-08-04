The Best-Case Scenario for the Raiders in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders have done about as much as reasonably possible to set themselves up for a productive upcoming season. Las Vegas has made several offseason additions and should be a more formidable team in 2025.
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports explained what he believes will be the best case scenario for the Raiders this season.
"Two seasons ago, the Raiders went 5-4 under interim coach Antonio Pierce, leading to Pierce getting hired as the full-time coach. Pierce was exposed last season, but it wasn't that long ago the Raiders were beating the Chargers 63-21 and winning at Kansas City. The defense was serviceable last season. The offense got huge upgrades at quarterback, running back, and coordinator," Schwab said.
"If the offense comes alive, the defense is at least average, and the Pierce-to-Pete Carroll upgrade is as impactful as it appears on paper, the Raiders can be ... a good last-place team in the AFC West? Maybe there's some way Las Vegas can get out of the basement in the division and compete for a wild-card spot, but that's a big ask in a very tough AFC West. The Raiders would probably be thrilled to feel like they're improving."
Prior to training camp, Carroll clearly expressed his expectations for the season. Although some outside the building are rightfully taking a cautiously optimistic approach, Carroll did the opposite and noted that his personal expectations for the team are high.
“As high as it can get. I hope it's as high as it can get. I'm expecting these guys to be freaking great every day, coaches every day, Pete jacked every day. And that's the way we're going to go about it, and to maximize the opportunity that each day brings us,” Carroll said.
“And if we do that really well, then we start stacking days, and we start stacking days and before you know it, it's the mock game. And then we're going to the first preseason game, and away we go. So, really, we can only do it one step at a time though.
“We want to always leap out there and try to say what it is and what's going to be, I don't know that. I just want to make this next thing we do – I got a meeting at one o'clock and I can't wait to get to kick this thing off and get it rolling. So, I'm trying to convey that to them. That's all we can control is the next step we take, so we’ll see if we can do it.”
