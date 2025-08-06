WATCH: Raiders HC Pete Carroll Speaks Following Training Camp
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders will soon enter their first preseason game under Pete Carroll. Las Vegas will head north to face Carroll's former team, the Seattle Seahawks. This will be the Raiders' first opportunity to face a different team since making many offseason changes.
Carroll spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp, Patrick Graham spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Christian Wilkins is working his way back, but what can you say about your group of defensive tackles so far?
Coach Graham: "Love the group. The group has been – I think they spearhead them in the defensive ends; they spearhead the message about effort in terms of you see those guys running around. I know you haven't been at every practice, but they're running around after doing a tough individual with Robbie [Leonard] and his crew over there.
So, that's been the most positive thing that I could talk about here, without getting into any specifics. But the effort and how they play, the play style, their play style, the relentlessness they play with, and then on top of that, the bond they build off the field. I'm an old linebacker coach, old D-line coach, but if I ever need a pick me up, I'll go sit in the room. Go sit in the room and just listen to them bond and how they communicate is pretty cool."
Q: What do you what are you hoping Devin White can add to the defense?
Coach Graham: "I'm always hoping for good football players to play good football. I mean, that's the simple answer, but his experience is a positive. I would say that his flexibility for the position; he's played all over the field before, he's been productive, both in the run game, in the pass game, in different ways. Whether it's blitzing, whether it's covering people, whether it's manipulating the front. So, it's always a positive to have a good football player, it's always a positive to have a smart football player, and then you put that on top of experience, you just overall comes to fruition once we get going."
