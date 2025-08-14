WATCH: Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Reviews 49ers Practice
LAS VEGAS, NV.-- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is the face of the franchise, and he is back to his usual, healthy self. Crosby signed a contract extension with the Raiders over the offseason and is primed for another successful season.
Crosby spoke following the Raiders' joint practice against the San Francisco 49ers.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following training camp this month, Raiders tight end Michael Mayer spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: You said in year three, you had to take a big jump. Was there anything specific that you zoned in on that you were like, "This is one of the things I need to do as a player to really step up in this year?"
Mayer: "Yeah, I think it's pretty cliche or obvious, but just take a deep breath. I think that's very important just in terms of, 'Alright, I made a mistake. Don't dwell on it. Don't let it roll into another mistake or another mistake. Move on. People make mistakes. Move on. Do the best you can on the next play. Keep your head high. Have fun. Smile, laugh,' things like that, and we've been doing that. We're having a lot of fun."
Q: There's a little bit of turnover with the offensive coaching staff, but you still keep the same tight end coach. How confident are you to still have the same coach and how comfortable are you?
Mayer: "I was ecstatic when I found out Steck [Luke Steckel] was coming back. Very ecstatic. He's, in terms of being a coach, a player's coach, having a player relationship coach, player-coach relationship, it's been awesome. I can talk to him about anything. He can talk to me about anything. In terms of his coaching style, he's very hands on, which I love. He's very hands on. He's very, 'This is what you need to do.
"Let me show you. Let's go out on the field and talk about it. Run it, run the route, stuff like that,' and Steck's hands down a great coach. I'm very excited to just keep going this season with him, too. But having him from last year was huge. I think Brock [Bowers] would say the same thing, huge. We love him very much. He's a great coach, great guy to be around."
