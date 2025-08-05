Insider Still Has Questions for Raiders' Wide Receiving Core
The Las Vegas Raiders have the right pieces to have a better offense than they have had over the last few seasons. The new regime has done a good job of giving this team a better offense, and it comes with a mix of veteran players and young players.
The Raiders are looking to be competitive and win a lot of games this season. And the coaching staff is confident that their young, talented players will play well for the team and give them a better chance to win more games.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Raiders are going mostly young at the wide receiver group. That group will be led by Jakobi Meyers. Meyers will be the veteran of that group and is coming off his best season in his NFL career. Meyers also did not have one single drop last season. Meyers is a great player, teammate, and a player you want your young talent to learn from. Meyers does it the right way; he comes in and goes to work.
After Meyers, the receiving corps is filled with young players. The Raiders went after a couple of wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft as well. But those young players are going to have a big role in the offense this season. They have looked good all offseason long, and in training camp, they are showing why the team took them and why they have trust in them to be a huge part of the offense.
"As for that work, receiver is a position with a lot of moving parts. Meyers is the mainstay, and looks like someone Smith will be able to rely on right away," said Sports Illustrated's NFL Insider Albert Breer. "But past the team’s trusty slot, there are a lot of questions. How quickly will rookie Jack Bech get up to speed?"
"Can Smith’s arm strength finally unlock Tre Tucker’s downfield ability? I’d say it’s a fair bet that you’ll see tight ends Brock Bowers, the skill group’s biggest star, and veteran Michael Mayer on the field together a lot to mitigate the problem."
Yes, the Raiders still have questions to answer on the offensive side at the receiver position, but they are going to come out and look to get the ball to those players early on.
