How Raiders Will Make Las Vegas the Land of Opportunity

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason will soon get even more interesting.

Opportunities Abound...

The Raiders have worked quickly to fill out Kubiak's staff. Much of the new additions are coaches who have quietly been on the rise. However, aside from Mike McCoy, who was recently added as an assistant coach, the Raiders have mainly added coaches who are not necessarily well known.

However, that is exactly the pitch Las Vegas ' front office should have for every coach and player they aim to add this offseason. Sure, the losses have piled up in Las Vegas over the years, but that in itself is an opportunity for the coaches who have been added and will continue to be added.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

...That Goes for Players, Too

Las Vegas has upwards of $100 million of open cap space and several pressing needs on both sides of the ball. Those needs run deep, as they will likely need to replace a handful of starters to a roster already severely lacking depth. This should lead to the Raiders spending big this offseason.

It is possible to spend big while spending responsibly. The Raiders' many needs and free money mean there will likely be multiple free agents joining Las Vegas that some may not have imagined possible. Las Vegas is under a new coaching staff; they must supply Kubiak with serviceable players.

After being named the Raiders' head coach, Kubiak explained the importance of putting together a solid staff. Doing so is a major step in the right direction for the Raiders. Soon, they will take the next step: thoroughly rebuilding the roster.

In theory, Las Vegas' roster should be significantly different entering next season. This should include the addition of a wide array of talent, especially in free agency.

“We're trying to put together a great staff of teachers. We got to get some really good teachers and coaches here, and get us all on the same page and get our players going in the same direction. That communication is really important. I think if we can put together a great staff here and get our players up to date on these playbooks and the things we expect of them, then the results speak for themselves after that,” Kubiak said.

“There’s going to be some learning there, but I’m really confident in the staff that we're going to put together. And I’m going to need some tough love from Spy [John Spytek] to give me some good feedback on what we're doing right and what we're doing wrong. Have a really good game management plan and make sure we have those meetings throughout the week so that things don't surprise us on Sunday.”

