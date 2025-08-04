Raiders Offensive Weapons Showed They Are Ascending
The Las Vegas Raiders had a mock game over the weekend at Allegiant Stadium in front of Raiders Nation. It was a great turnout, and the Raiders got a lot out of it as well. It was the first time we had seen the Raiders face off each other in front of the fans in this type of setting. It was a great opportunity for the players to get a feeling of what it is going to feel like when the season comes next month.
It was also a time for all the units to get to work against each other and see what they could do on the field. And for one offensive unit, it looked like they were in midseason form. The Raiders' offensive weapons were making plays and flying all over the place in the mock game. Raiders veteran quarterback Geno Smith was finding his targets up and down the field. It was great to see the offense look sharp and the young, talented weapons give in the mix as well.
This offseason for the Raiders decided that they were going to go with a young wide receiver group. The veteran of that group is wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. He has taken that leadership role and has helped the rookies and young players with anything they need. The Raiders went after a couple of receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they are going to have a big role in the Raiders' offense.
And over the weekend, they made plays and looked like they were ready to get their rookie season started.
"We do have guys to go to," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll after the mock game. "Guys that have really unique talent, special talents. Chip is well aware. You can see it. He already gets it. all throughout camp, we have been utilizing our guys to do things that they are good at. Ashton [Jeanty] has answered all the calls, which is a beautiful thing. Dont'e Thornton has done a beautiful job as well. They are off and running. I thought Jack [Bech] had a good day too."
These young players are going to have to step up for the Raiders' offense to get going this season, and hearing this from their head coach is great, and it builds confidence heading into the season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us in 2025 about the Raiders and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss all Raiders content in 2025.