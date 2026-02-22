Raiders' Brock Bowers Entering Offseason With the Proper Momentum

Many have called Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers the best tight end in the National Football League. He has only finished the second season of his career, but he has made his impact felt largely in the league already.

There is no doubt that Bowers is one of the best at his respective position, and he is only going to get better from here. Bowers is always looking to improve his craft and do better not only for himself but for his team and teammates.

Bowers wants to be the best, and he knows what he has to do to achieve that, but that is not his biggest goal. Yes, he wants to be great, but what is more important is getting wins for this team, and he is looking to get this franchise back on track and headed in the right direction.

Bowers is one of the great pieces that his Raiders have moving forward. Now, they have to do a great job of making sure they maximize his potential and get the most from him for however long he is a Raider.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Last season for Bowers was a good one, but he knows it could have been way better. Bowers did hit a roadblock in his second season. Bowers was hurt early on last season, and it was something that made him miss games throughout the season in 2025. That is something Bowers does not want to happen next season. Bowers got extra time before the offseason to get right from his injuries, and he will be ready to go when the Raiders start their offseason program.

Even with missing games, Bowers put up good numbers for a second year tight end. His performances for the 2025 season got Bowers on the PFF rankings of the best players from 2025. Here is where PFF put the Raiders' star tight end.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

73. TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

"Despite missing some time due to injury, Bowers was once again one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL. He finished his second season with an 82.2 PFF receiving grade and ranked seventh at the position with a 1.70 yards per route run average."

Bowers will be a huge part of new head coach Klint Kubiak's offense next season. That is the excitement this Raiders team has for the 2026 season. Bowers will be huge.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Brock Bowers.