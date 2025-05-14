Raiders Rookie Lands in Best Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders used the NFL Draft to solidify several offensive positions. The Raiders' front office has successfully improved its offensive skill positions. Specifically, Marc Ross of NFL.com believes Jack Bech is one of the league's rookies who is set up the best for success.
"I already view Bech as the best wide receiver on the Raiders roster, as he's joining a room with Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and a couple of Day 3 picks from this year's draft. It's no secret the Geno Smith-led offense will run through Brock Bowers and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty," Ross said.
"That means Bech should have the opportunity to capitalize on some advantageous matchups, with so much of the defense's attention focused on Bowers, Jeanty, and a quarterback who knows how to sling it. The Las Vegas offense should take a step -- maybe a few steps -- forward this fall."
The Raiders wisely added Jack Bech in the second round to a growing group of pass catchers. Bech joins an offense that already contains two 1,000-yard pass catchers in Meyers and Bowers. Chip Kelly will likely find a way to get Bech involved, and Smith will be able to get Bech the ball.
His addition, combined with Jeanty's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, should often leave Bech in single coverage. Bech should thrive in Las Vegas.
According to Lance Zierlein, Bech is a "competitive inside or outside target who stands out as a box-checker in several important columns. Bech can be slowed in press and might not have much separation speed, but he’s a big, strong receiver with outstanding ball skills. He’s physical at the top of the route and has a rebounder’s feel for owning catch space once he gains top positioning.
"His hands are sticky and strong with elite catch focus from any spot on the field. He’s fearless and physical as a runner, but needs more nastiness as a run blocker. Bech’s lack of explosiveness could shrink his work space, but the focus should be on his pro-ready toughness and ball skills that make him a projectable possession target with WR3 upside."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and talk to us about the rookies and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss the rookies and more!