Is Tre Tucker In for a Big Year for Raiders?
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker enters his third season in the Silver and Black.
Through two seasons, Tucker has caught 66 passes for 870 yards and five touchdowns. He has been a fairly productive deep threat for the team after being selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Entering 2025, Tucker is battling for the Raiders’ No. 2 wide receiver spot. The team selected two rookies in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr., who both appear to be making strides in training camp.
A player’s third season in the NFL is often considered his ‘make-or-break’ season, if they have not reached stardom in their first two years.
His rookie season is to get a feel for the NFL, while the second year is for him to take a step forward in his development.
Tucker has not been a star for the Raiders, but he has played his role well through his first two seasons for the Silver and Black. Will he have a breakout third season that will cement him as a key piece for the Raiders’ offense?
If Tucker wants to earn the WR2 role, he must improve his route-running and add more to his repertoire than a simple nine route. The Raiders rely on him to burn defenders deep and catch long passes, but he did not do as much of that in 2024.
If Tucker can add an intermediate route or slant to his game, he will be a much more effective offensive player and give himself an advantage as the team’s WR2 ahead of Bech and Thornton.
It would behoove Tucker to get some extra work in with Geno Smith, his new quarterback. Those two forming a connection on the field would benefit Tucker and the offense as a whole.
However, if the Raiders plan to use Tucker the same way as the old offensive staff, it might not bode well for his role with the team. By all accounts, though, he has been performing well in practices, which bodes well for his role.
2025 will be a big year for Tucker, and we will see what is in store for the speedy receiver.
