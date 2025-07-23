WATCH: Raiders Wide Receiver Tre Tucker Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders have started training camp and there are sevral noticable differences between this year's roster and coaching staff compared to last season. However, there has already been noticable differences in training camp itself.
Las Vegas has addressed their skill positions on offense in a major way. This should help the unit this upcoming season.
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker spoke to the media following training camp.
Q: How have the new kicking rules changed your training?
Carlson: “As far as kickoffs go, obviously, we are going to see a lot less touchbacks. We did experiment a lot, and last year was a learning period, so I think now it’s just continuing that and playing a lot more ball, which is exciting for special teams guys and exciting for me. I think it’s going to be a great play, and hopefully we’ll see a lot of exciting returns on our side when we do get a chance to return, and then a lot of good kicks and coverage on our side as well.”
Q: Are you at the point where it's let’s just keep the rules like this and not try to change it every year?
Carlson: “Yeah, I mean it’s interesting when they make a rule change because you do adjust something you’ve been working on for a long time. Obviously, for the longest time, kicking far and high on kickoffs and hang time mattered so much. And now it's kind of the opposite, where its placement and precision is a little more important. Some of it's fun, but yeah, I'd love for them not every off season to do that necessarily.”
Q: Have you had to learn some new skills in your kicking game, or dust off some old skills, or anything like that?
Carlson: “Yeah, there's almost like some soccer skills that are popping up again, where it's a little more feel, just because it's a very different kick than a field goal. You don't want to necessarily just kick it straight to the returner or anything like that. So, there's just a little bit of reliance on the feel of my old days of soccer. And you've seen guys do it last year, where different teams did different things. So, we'll see what happens this year. Some teams may just kick it and cover and some teams might even hit touchbacks. We'll have to find out.”
