Raiders' Tre Tucker Facing a Pivotal Season
One position that many will keep their eyes on when the Las Vegas Raiders start training camp is the wide receiver position. That position is going to be interesting and fun to watch all training camp long because the Raiders have many unknowns with the receivers. One thing that the receivers have at that group is talent, but it is a lot of young players that will make up that talent.
The Raiders wanted to get as many good weapons for veteran quarterback Geno Smith to throw the ball to next season, and the group they got, the Raiders feel confident in. The Raiders wide receiver group will be led by true No. 1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. That is a great receiver to have as a quarterback. Meyers had his best season last year and did not drop any passes.
The Raiders also added a couple of new rookie receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders added Jack Bech out of TCU in the second round and added Dont'e Thornton Jr. out of Tennessee in the fourth round. These two players will have a huge role for the Raiders next season. Both will be heavily involved in the Raiders' new offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly's offense.
The other receiver that the Raiders will have in training camp is third year receiver Tre Tucker. Tucker has been good for the Raiders since being drafted, but he has not taken that next step yet for the Raiders at the receiver position. But it is not all his fault. But going into next season, Tucker can be the odd man out for the Silver and Black.
Tucker brings his speed, which can stretch the field. But the Raiders have Thornton, who can do that as well next season. And Thoroton is also a bigger size wide receiver who has great speed. That can put Tucker out of the mix, but they will still go into training camp battling it out.
Tucker is going to have to have a good showing at training camp to show the new regime that he can be a big part of their offense next season. Tucker still has a lot of unlock potential, and if he shows it at training camp, the Raiders will have a tough decision on their hands.
