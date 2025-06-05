Which WRs Will Make Raiders' Roster?
The Las Vegas Raiders have made all the right decisions and moves this offseason to set up their franchise for success in 2025.
The Silver and Black hired a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll, who will bring his experience of winning football to the Raiders and his leadership. He will also give the Raiders a coach who will bring stability, which they have been looking for since their move to Las Vegas.
They also hired new general manager John Spytek who does an excellent job of finding talented players and who will find the right players for the Silver and Black. We have already seen this offseason what these two are trying to do with the Raiders.
Sooner, the Raiders will start training camp and that is when they will start making their 53-man roster. For players, training camp can be a place where they make the team or do not.
Our Hondo Carpenter gives his prediction of what the 53-man roster will look like at the wide receiver position on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"Tommy Mellot, the Raiders picked him to be a wide receiver," said Carpenter. "Kind of a Swiss army knife. Going to do kick returns, going to do punt returns, going to be a wide receiver, you are probably going to see him on all the special teams. He is the third rookie making this team."
"The next guy is a lock to make this team. The most underrated wide receiver in all of the National Football League, Jakobi Meyers. Dropped zero passes last season."
"A lock to make this team, he is a rookie, Dont'e Thornton Jr. He is big, 6'6, runs a flat 4.3. That is blazing speed. That is the fourth rookie I have made this team."
"The fifth rookie on the roster and immediate starter, Jack Bech. Jakobi 2.0. He was the toughest wide receiver in this draft, the best downfield blocker in this draft, and the most sure handed."
"The next wide receiver, and I think the Raiders will keep five, is Tre Tucker. Do I think that he is a lock, No. But someone will have to overpay to get him ... This guy is lightning quick ... Speed, he is a great kid, a great leader, and I like that kid."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and on Instagram @HondoS
You can now find our Facebook page right now, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.