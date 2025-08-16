Raiders Player Emerging as Favorite Fantasy Sleeper Pick
The Las Vegas Raiders have overhauled their offense ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Gone are the days of watching Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O'Connell sail passes out of the reach of Davante Adams.
The team has embarked on a new era by hiring former Super Bowl champion Pete Carroll as head coach. While Las Vegas is looking to take significant steps forward on both sides of the ball, a lot of the focus will be on their attack, considering Carroll brought renowned play-caller Chip Kelly along with him as offensive coordinator.
With free agent quarterback Geno Smith and sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty taking over the backfield, the Raiders should have a much easier time moving the ball and putting points on the board next season. Their new arrivals are set to make life easier on their returning players, too. Tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, and others could benefit from the offense's overall improvements.
Fantasy analyst picks Tre Tucker as one of the most promising sleeper picks for the 2025 season
One of the players who's set to benefit the most from the Las Vegas Raiders' overhaul is third-year wideout Tre Tucker. Coming out of Cincinnati, he was drafted in the third round due to his tantalizing physical gifts and towering potential as a deep threat. Between the depth in front of him and the Raiders' poor quarterback play, Tucker failed to establish himself as a consistent contributor in his first two seasons in the NFL.
However, he could be primed for a breakout year in his third go-around. I'm not the only analyst who's picked him as an enticing sleeper for 2025 fantasy football drafts. ESPN's Tristan Cockcroft agrees:
"A speedy deep threat, Tucker certainly had his moments in 2024, three times exceeding 15 fantasy points, and saw at least a 20% target share on four occasions. He's in line for a much larger role in his third NFL season, indicated by his catching a 15-yard pass on his first preseason play, then swiftly departing the game alongside the other Raiders first-teamers. With Pete Carroll and Geno Smith now in Las Vegas, Tucker is in a much better position to succeed than he was in his first two years. The young receiver has drawn positive marks from Smith and his coaches and could finally be ready to break through."
Carroll and Smith aren't the only Raiders who could open up Tucker for a breakout performance in 2025. Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and Jakobi Meyers will occupy the majority of the attention from opposing defenses. If Tucker can regularly find openings behind secondaries, Geno Smith will find him.
